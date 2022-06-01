Rivals250 RB Singleton goes in depth about FSU Football, recruiting
Warchant spent some time in the Jacksonville area last week catching up with important targets for FSU football recruiting.
Next up in our visits is a chat with four-star prospect Sam Singleton, who is rated the nation's No. 6 running back and has a busy few months ahead as he works to make his college decision. Singleton recently decided that FSU will get one of his official visits, and that will be during the June 24 weekend.
He also plans to take an official visit to Tennessee and an unofficial to Penn State.
In the video interview below, Singleton discusses his previous trip to Florida State this spring, what he likes about the Seminoles' coaches and more.
Here are a few notes from the interview with Singleton, who said he currently checks in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.
On his recovery from an injury that shortened his track season:
"This spring, I've been planning my visits for college and just trying to get my body right in the weight room. So I've just been taking this time to get everything situated so when I come back, I'm good."
On his conversations with FSU coach Mike Norvell and staff:
"We discuss how they want to change the program, and Coach Norvell tells me how much of an impact [I can have] on the team."
On spending time with RBs coach David Johnson
"I really enjoyed my conversations when I talked to him when I visited there. It was me, him and my mom. ... She really likes them. Whenever we came in, she enjoyed herself. She likes the way he talks, how he carries himself and how he shows that he wants to be a good team."
What he wants to see during official visit:
"I want to see more of what they have to offer and how they'll change me as a player and a person and a man in the future."
Singleton says he plans to make his college decision after his senior season this fall.
Comments from Fleming Island head coach Damenyum Springs
We also sat down with Fleming Island head coach Damenyum Springs, who shared some of his thoughts about Singleton as a player and teammate.
"Sam is a very good kid. Very self-motivated. He's a quiet kid that doesn't say a lot but when it comes to work ... with his skill, he naturally makes people miss and can run away from people. He's one of those backs that you have to hold your breath if he's going to take it all the way when he has the ball.
"He's a lot stronger now compared to his freshman year and how he can break tackles. That's an area of improvement and burst there with him. Then as a teammate, he's quiet around his teammate but a no-nonsense guy. He's always a fun guy to be around and the players love in the locker room."
Fleming Island has some other prospects on the radar as well, including Singleton's younger brother, 2025 DB recruit Kaylib Singleton. He already holds an offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Iowa State. FSU, Penn State, Indiana and West Virginia have also shown interest.
Receiver Darrion Domineck, who is a 2023 prospect, holds offers from Miami and Virginia Tech. FSU also stopped by to take a look at Domineck but hasn't extended an offer yet.
