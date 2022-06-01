Rivals250 RB Singleton goes in depth about FSU Football, recruiting

Here are a few notes from the interview with Singleton, who said he currently checks in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. On his recovery from an injury that shortened his track season: "This spring, I've been planning my visits for college and just trying to get my body right in the weight room. So I've just been taking this time to get everything situated so when I come back, I'm good." On his conversations with FSU coach Mike Norvell and staff: "We discuss how they want to change the program, and Coach Norvell tells me how much of an impact [I can have] on the team." On spending time with RBs coach David Johnson "I really enjoyed my conversations when I talked to him when I visited there. It was me, him and my mom. ... She really likes them. Whenever we came in, she enjoyed herself. She likes the way he talks, how he carries himself and how he shows that he wants to be a good team." What he wants to see during official visit: "I want to see more of what they have to offer and how they'll change me as a player and a person and a man in the future." Singleton says he plans to make his college decision after his senior season this fall. Make sure to watch more of the interview above.

Comments from Fleming Island head coach Damenyum Springs