Ron Dugans pushing for more consistency from FSU WRs halfway through camp
Coming into preseason camp, everyone was a bit unsure what to expect from Florida State's wide receiver room.
Two weeks and 13 practices into FSU's preseason camp, it's fair to say that is very much still the case.
Day-in and day-out, we've seen the position group's tantalizing potential, with some remarkable catches and a whole bunch of speed. We've also seen far too many mistakes, most notably showing up in drops that have hindered FSU's offense at moments.
Speaking after Thursday's practice in Jacksonville, FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans didn't shy away from saying he needs more from his position group than he's seen so far this preseason.
"It's been up and down. Collectively as a group, you see some guys making plays, catching a lot of balls. And then that one deep ball, that contested catch that it maybe hit his hand that we've got to come down with. DJ has made a great throw, we've got to come down with those..." Dugans said. "When my number is called, I've got to make a great catch, I've got to come down with it. Or if the ball is being run to my side, I've got to go get that touchdown block. That's what we mean by finishing plays. We always want to finish with the ball in our hands. We've got to be consistent in doing that because we've made some really good plays, but we've left some out there also."
That acknowledgement made, Dugans wasn't ready to call this an area of concern for his position group. Instead, he's calling it a point of emphasis. Because many of FSU's wide receivers have had their moments and days of brilliance. Now it's just about getting those players on a similar page of stacking good days as a unit instead of as individuals.
"I wouldn't call it a concern because the guys have shown that they can do it," Dugans said. "Now, we've just got to be consistent, stacking them back to back, from period to period, drill to drill that we can be consistent as an overall group. Because some guys have done it, but now the entire group needs to do it consistently."
FSU brought in Alabama transfer Malik Benson this offseason out of belief he could be that proven No. 1 option in a wide receiver room that was sorely lacking in exactly that after the departures of Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.
As camp has progressed, Benson has looked more and more like that surefire No. 1 option for FSU at receiver. He's got blazing speed, consistently gets open and is pretty much always good for some yards after the catch with his impressive shiftiness.
After standing out in the spring, Benson has looked even more comfortable operating with transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei this fall.
"We've been challenging him to step up into that role. He's embraced it, he's done a good job," Dugans said of Benson. "He has to be consistent doing that, but the past few days, I've really been pleased with his effort and the things he's been doing. Taking the coaching and teaching and now you see the application when we come out here and practice."
First-time subscriber special: One year of the Osceola for 70 percent off
Behind Benson, there hasn't been an especially rock-solid No. 2 wide receiver so far this preseason. Different days have presented different options for who is right there with Benson for being FSU's best wideout in the passing game.
With just over two weeks now until the Seminoles kick off their season in Dublin, it's about figuring out who exactly will be in that rotation alongside Benson.
"I think they're continuing to grow and improve. I'm really excited. I think we've got some guys that have really established themselves as go-to-type players. Now, it's what does that rotation, those guys that are going to be able to go out there and make an impact on Saturdays, who is that going to be?" FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the wide receiver room. "However long you've been here, whatever that's been, it still comes down to going out there and executing, making the play when you have the opportunity. I'm excited to see the continued growth. Definitely been great improvement, have had some big plays the last couple days. Seeing guys really pushing to rise to the occasion."
The lack of a bunch of especially proven players at wide receiver has certainly opened the opportunity for true freshmen to potentially get on the field very early. In particular, Elijah Moore and Lawayne McCoy have impressed with their playmaking ability.
Moore moves and contorts his body impressively well at 6-foot-4 and attacks the ball effectively in the air while McCoy makes some remarkable acrobatic catches and already has displayed some impressive agility to create separation.
Dugans is also impressed with how that duo works so well together off the field to prepare themselves for the rare opportunity in front of them. FSU hasn't had a true freshman surpass 200 receiving yards since Travis Rudolph in 2014.
"Elijah and Lawayne, they've been pushing each other. They've been taking the coaching," Dugans said. "It's really been good to see those guys quizzing each other, trying to push each other to get better...We just have to continue with the details."
Moore, in particular, has impressed Dugans with the mindset and incessant desire to improve he arrived on campus with this summer as a late enrollee mere months before preseason camp began in late July.
"I love Elijah. Sometimes he'll get down on himself and I'll tell him, 'Look, you just got here. It's not going to come overnight.' The guy, he's been taking coaching. We've been on him, too. We've been on him hard. But he's been responding," Dugans said of Moore. "That's what we like about him. He just comes in and takes the coaching. He's not going to be the guy that is like, 'Man, you guys are always on me.' He knows why we're on him. Because he's a really good talent and he's got an opportunity to help us this year."
Moore was the only wide receiver that Norvell mentioned by name in the immediate aftermath of last Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp. As has been the case throughout the preseason, it sounds like there were some nice moments, but far too many mistakes from the wideouts under the bright lights at Doak Campbell Stadium.
This Saturday morning, the FSU wideouts will have a chance at some redemption when the team holds its second preseason scrimmage. Dugans is confident it'll be a moment where his players take a major step in the right direction with the start of the season a mere two weeks away.
"Improvement from the last scrimmage," Dugans said of what he'll be looking for Saturday. "That's finishing plays, run game, pass game, getting to the line, having a tempo, sense of urgency, getting lined up. We have room for improvement and that's going to happen this next scrimmage."
Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple