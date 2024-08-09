Coming into preseason camp, everyone was a bit unsure what to expect from Florida State's wide receiver room.

Two weeks and 13 practices into FSU's preseason camp, it's fair to say that is very much still the case.

Day-in and day-out, we've seen the position group's tantalizing potential, with some remarkable catches and a whole bunch of speed. We've also seen far too many mistakes, most notably showing up in drops that have hindered FSU's offense at moments.

Speaking after Thursday's practice in Jacksonville, FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans didn't shy away from saying he needs more from his position group than he's seen so far this preseason.

"It's been up and down. Collectively as a group, you see some guys making plays, catching a lot of balls. And then that one deep ball, that contested catch that it maybe hit his hand that we've got to come down with. DJ has made a great throw, we've got to come down with those..." Dugans said. "When my number is called, I've got to make a great catch, I've got to come down with it. Or if the ball is being run to my side, I've got to go get that touchdown block. That's what we mean by finishing plays. We always want to finish with the ball in our hands. We've got to be consistent in doing that because we've made some really good plays, but we've left some out there also."

That acknowledgement made, Dugans wasn't ready to call this an area of concern for his position group. Instead, he's calling it a point of emphasis. Because many of FSU's wide receivers have had their moments and days of brilliance. Now it's just about getting those players on a similar page of stacking good days as a unit instead of as individuals.

"I wouldn't call it a concern because the guys have shown that they can do it," Dugans said. "Now, we've just got to be consistent, stacking them back to back, from period to period, drill to drill that we can be consistent as an overall group. Because some guys have done it, but now the entire group needs to do it consistently."

FSU brought in Alabama transfer Malik Benson this offseason out of belief he could be that proven No. 1 option in a wide receiver room that was sorely lacking in exactly that after the departures of Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.

As camp has progressed, Benson has looked more and more like that surefire No. 1 option for FSU at receiver. He's got blazing speed, consistently gets open and is pretty much always good for some yards after the catch with his impressive shiftiness.

After standing out in the spring, Benson has looked even more comfortable operating with transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei this fall.

"We've been challenging him to step up into that role. He's embraced it, he's done a good job," Dugans said of Benson. "He has to be consistent doing that, but the past few days, I've really been pleased with his effort and the things he's been doing. Taking the coaching and teaching and now you see the application when we come out here and practice."