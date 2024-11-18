Roydell Williams could return, DJ Uiagalelei throwing but won't play

Florida State could have tailback Roydell Williams back for the regular-season finale against Florida on Nov. 30, coach Mike Norvell said on Monday.

Williams played in FSU’s first three games, rushing for just 54 yards on 20 carries although he had two rushing touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 46 yards.

The transfer from Alabama was seen in a subsequent game on the sideline with a boot on his foot, although no detail of the injury was disclosed by Norvell.

“Roydell is progressing well,” Norvell said. “I don't expect him back this week. He still has one more game of opportunity to be able to play. We're going to push with everything that we have to probably have him available the next week. He's still just now kind of getting back into the swing of things … He's done a great job just trying to pour into the group of running backs.”

Norvell also said he didn’t think quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would be able to play in FSU’s final two games. Uiagalelei played in five games for FSU in 2024, completing 53.8 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

“I don't believe just where things are right now that DJ will be available,” Norvell said. “He's progressing, definitely putting in a lot of work on his end of it, but he's been remarkable in the meeting room. And I've talked throughout the course of the year just the way he's been there to help support the quarterbacks, obviously that position group, and obviously this team.

“He's been at every practice, been very engaged, trying to assist and help, but as he's coming back, he's starting to get a chance to throw the ball a little bit, but I just don't know if it's going to progress in time.”

FSU (1-9) held a pair of bye week practices as well as a Sunday evening practice. The Seminoles were off on Monday before returning to the field on Tuesday as they prepare for their final two games, against Charleston Southern on Saturday (1:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) and Florida (Nov. 30 at 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2).