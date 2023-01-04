Safety Akeem Dent will return to Florida State in 2023, he and NIL collective The Battles End announced on Wednesday morning.

Dent had a career-best 53 tackles and four pass breakups in 2022 as a redshirt junior. He earned a 66.3 grade over 566 plays by Pro Football Focus, although Dent struggled in the bowl game against Oklahoma as he was late in providing help in coverage on a touchdown and another long pass play.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Dent has 143 career tackles in his four seasons at FSU.

Dent's return brings stability to a safety position that has lost All-ACC selection Jammie Robinson to the NFL. While FSU coaches could pursue another safety in the transfer portal, Dent and Shyheim Brown are the returners with the most experience and will be in line to see significant playing time.

FSU also added All-ACC cornerback Deuce Cypress, a transfer from Virginia, through the transfer portal.

Among the Seminoles who have announced a return to FSU in 2023 are Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Robert Scott, Fabien Lovett and Tatum Bethune. Johnny Wilson and Jared Verse have yet to announce their plans.



