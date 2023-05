Class of 2024 safety prospect Ashton Hampton from Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida High has narrowed his list of potential college homes to six schools. Hampton announced on Monday that FSU, Clemson, Miami, Florida, LSU and Arkansas are the schools he is still considering.

Hampton has been on FSU's campus several times since the beginning of the year on unofficial visits. He was just offered by LSU last week and wasn't offered by Florida until late March. Hampton took unofficial visits to Arkansas and Miami earlier this spring as well.