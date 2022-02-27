Samford rallies, takes Game 3 from FSU Baseball in 10th inning

The No. 10 Florida State baseball team dropped the final game of its series with Samford 7-4 Sunday in 10 innings at Dick Howser Stadium. FSU won the series 2-1 overall with 18 runs scored and 42 strikeouts combined.

Ross Dunn started for the Seminoles (5-2) and pitched a career-high four innings with eight strikeouts. Sophomores Jackson Nezuh and Andrew Armstrong combined for three shutout innings before the Bulldogs scored two runs in the eighth and three more in the 10th inning.

Freshmen Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs both went yard for the Seminoles. Ferrer’s first career home run scored Tibbs and gave FSU a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Tibbs’ solo shot in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at 4-4. Both players, along with Reese Albert, have a hit in all seven games this season.

