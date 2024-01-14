Florida State’s start to 2024 couldn’t be much better. And in the last four days, the Seminoles have captured wins over a pair of ranked teams.

Sara Bejedi scored a career-high 31 points, while Ta’Niya Latson poured it on late with 20 points — surpassing the 1,000-point mark — as No. 21 FSU defeated No. 11 Virginia Tech 89-81 on Sunday afternoon.

Bejedi shot 9 of 15 from the floor, 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line as she has strung together three straight impressive performances — 19 points at Clemson, a then-season-best 23 points in the win over North Carolina on Thursday and 31 points on Sunday. The redshirt senior previously scored a career-best 26 points at Boston College in Jan. 2023.

Latson struggled early from the free-throw line, but a pair of freebies in the final minute allowed her to surpass the milestone and do it in her first 48 games as a Seminole (matching Sue Galkantas for the fastest to ever hit the 1,000-point mark). The sophomore guard had her 10th game with 20 or more points this season, and she is the 40th FSU player to reach the scoring milestone.

FSU (14-4, 5-1 ACC) now has three wins over ranked teams in 2023-24, including a November win over then-No. 11 Tennessee. The Seminoles' only blemish in ACC play was an overtime loss at No. 3 NC State on Jan. 4.

Makayla Timpson added 18 points and five rebounds, while O’Mariah Gordon had 17 points and four rebounds. FSU’s big 4 of Bejedi, Latson, Timpson and Gordon scored 86 of the team’s 89 points.

FSU shot a stunning 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) from the floor in the second half, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Elizatbeth Kitley scored 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Virginia Tech (13-3, 4-1). But the Hokies struggled late and made just 1 of their last seven shots from the floor.

Discuss this story on the Osceola's women's sports forum