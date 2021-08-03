Schoffel: FSU needs to focus more on fixing than fleeing

But is that going to happen in five years? 10 years? Five weeks? I have no idea.

I also don't know if the hypothetical super-conferences would combine to include 32 teams, 48 teams or 64. And I don't mind telling you I don't know all of this, because I'm actually quite sure the sport's greatest power brokers, including even the SEC's Greg Sankey (the Wizard of College Football Oz himself), don't know exactly how it's all going to play out.

What I do know is that despite Monday's runaway Twitter rumor about FSU and Clemson reaching out to the SEC, the people who run the athletics department and football program at Florida State are much more concerned right now about improving their own product -- and helping the ACC improve the entire conference -- than they are scurrying off in search of greener pastures. At least for the time being.

Does that mean they won't bolt for the exits if a greater opportunity arises? Of course they will. Especially if we're talking about really, really, really "greener" pastures.

But as we have tried to explain in recent articles and in our video town hall last week, Florida State can't just pack its bags and bail on the ACC -- even if another more attractive conference would have them. The Atlantic Coast Conference's long-term Grant of Rights agreement will make that extremely difficult and costly. It is much more daunting than the penalties facing SEC-bound Oklahoma and Texas.

So what can the Seminoles do?

Exactly what they're doing right now: Working to get their own house in order. Because until that is accomplished, nothing else really matters.

In the short term, that means backing second-year head coach Mike Norvell and his staff. Giving them all the support they need to turn this program around, and at least get back to respectability.

In the long term, that means investing in the infrastructure needed to put the Seminoles back on even footing -- or as close as is reasonably possible -- to compete with the nation's elite.