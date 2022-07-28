Schoffel: Observations from FSU Football's second practice of preseason

At one point during Florida State's first day of preseason practice on Wednesday, Mike Norvell jokingly asked a bystander if he could make the scattered clouds overhead go away. He didn't like the occasional shade they were providing for his weary players.

On Thursday, Mother Nature proved she would have the last word, as storms forced the Seminoles to hold nearly their entire practice indoors.

FSU defensive line coaches Odell Haggins and John Papuchis got their players outside for a few periods, as did offensive line coach Alex Atkins. But the vast majority of the team worked the entire time inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

A heavy emphasis was placed on special teams Thursday, but the quarterbacks, skill players, linebackers and defensive backs also got in some good competition in 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s, and the entire team came together at the end for 11-on-11s.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news