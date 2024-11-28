Scouting Report: Florida

FSU's two specialists are both amongst three finalists for national awards at their respective positions.
Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek's development, injury updates to Jaylen Early and Conrad Hussey.
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took another hit on Tuesday courtesy of in-state archrival Florida.
Before an offseason of change, Mike Norvell is hoping his FSU team plays its best game this week vs. Florida.
Jalen Ramsey stands out in Dolphins' win, while Jared Verse, Braden Fiske perform well in Rams' loss.
