Advertisement
in other news
FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup
FSU's physicality concerns will be put to the test this weekend in South Bend.
• Curt Weiler
Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's program after UNC loss
Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's football program after 35-11 loss to North Carolina
• Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: Notes on FSU official visitors as busy November begins
Nuggets as FSU hosted weekend visitors with one month until the early signing day.
• Patrick Burnham
Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in win over Seattle
Braden Fiske, Jared Verse are among Sunday's standouts.
• Bob Ferrante
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of Notre Dame week
Who stood out in FSU's first practice of Notre Dame week Tuesday morning?
• Curt Weiler
in other news
FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup
FSU's physicality concerns will be put to the test this weekend in South Bend.
• Curt Weiler
Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's program after UNC loss
Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's football program after 35-11 loss to North Carolina
• Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: Notes on FSU official visitors as busy November begins
Nuggets as FSU hosted weekend visitors with one month until the early signing day.
• Patrick Burnham
Scouting Report: Notre Dame
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement