Scouting Report: Notre Dame

Advertisement

in other news

FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup

FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup

FSU's physicality concerns will be put to the test this weekend in South Bend.

 • Curt Weiler
Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's program after UNC loss

Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's program after UNC loss

Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's football program after 35-11 loss to North Carolina

Premium content
 • Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: Notes on FSU official visitors as busy November begins

Seminole Sidelines: Notes on FSU official visitors as busy November begins

Nuggets as FSU hosted weekend visitors with one month until the early signing day.

 • Patrick Burnham
Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in win over Seattle

Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in win over Seattle

Braden Fiske, Jared Verse are among Sunday's standouts.

 • Bob Ferrante
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of Notre Dame week

Observations from FSU's first practice availability of Notre Dame week

Who stood out in FSU's first practice of Notre Dame week Tuesday morning?

Premium contentForums content
 • Curt Weiler

in other news

FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup

FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup

FSU's physicality concerns will be put to the test this weekend in South Bend.

 • Curt Weiler
Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's program after UNC loss

Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's program after UNC loss

Takeaway Tuesday: No Tar Heel blue skies for FSU's football program after 35-11 loss to North Carolina

Premium content
 • Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: Notes on FSU official visitors as busy November begins

Seminole Sidelines: Notes on FSU official visitors as busy November begins

Nuggets as FSU hosted weekend visitors with one month until the early signing day.

 • Patrick Burnham
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 7, 2024
Scouting Report: Notre Dame
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement