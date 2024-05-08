Multiple Florida State Seminoles found themselves banged up after spring practices had concluded but one Seminole will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill will miss the entire 2024 season with an injury sustained during a spring practice. The news was shared by Mike Norvell and reported by Noles247 prior to an FSU booster event being held in Palm Beach Wednesday evening.

The Osceola can confirm the extent of the injury Hill suffered just before the midway point of FSU’s spring camp.

"He's going to be out for the season," Norvell said of Hill. "It's unfortunate that that happens. I've really liked his mindset, his approach. Even here early in the process of his rehabilitation. He's really attacking what this year can be. Even from the mental aspect of it, continuing to learn, continuing to grow. I have a high belief of what his future is going to be here. He was showing tremendous flashes there in spring ball. Just unfortunate that the injury he has is going to keep him out for the season that's ahead."

Norvell also gave updates on other athletes that were injured during the Spring Showcase, including wide receiver Malik Benson and offensive lineman TJ Ferguson. Both of the Alabama transfers went down with apparent lower body injuries but are expected to be healthy by the time fall camp arrives in August.

"Those guys came out of it -- obviously it's unfortunate anytime you have anybody go down in a last scrimmage or game situation. But both of those guys should be ready to go once we get back for fall camp," Norvell commented.

While the news is good for the pair of transfers, the loss of Hill presents a cloud of uncertainty on a wide receiver room that lost plenty of talent and has plenty of questions to answer entering the 2024 season.