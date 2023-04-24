Seminole Sidelines: 1-on-1 with FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda
On Monday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda goes 1 on 1 with Ariya Massoudi to discuss a sweep at Virginia Tech, the pitching staff and the 2023 season.
FSU (39-8, 16-2 ACC) has won series this year against Syracuse, Duke, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Virginia and the Hokies.
Next up is Wednesday's game against Florida at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at JoAnne Graf Field.
