Seminole Sidelines: Brock Glenn's start, youth movement, a much-needed bye

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva, Jerry Kutz and Bob Ferrante discuss Brock Glenn's impressive start against Clemson and what we saw from the freshmen tight ends.

Can FSU's run game improve? Can FSU's defense improve against the run? How will FSU use the bye week?

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.