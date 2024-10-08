Advertisement

in other news

Second look Sunday: FSU-Clemson

Second look Sunday: FSU-Clemson

Thoughts on a rewatch of FSU-Clemson.

External content
 • Patrick Burnham
Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense

Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense

Brock Glenn didn’t solve Florida State’s offensive problems. But he provided needed energy on Saturday.

 • Bob Ferrante
Javion Hilson can still see himself at FSU after return visit

Javion Hilson can still see himself at FSU after return visit

Despite his decommitment, Javion Hilson can still see himself at Florida State.

 • Nick Carlisle
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to Clemson

Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to Clemson

Seminole Sidelines: Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.

 • Patrick Burnham
Column: FSU's decision to delay youth movement immediately aged poorly

Column: FSU's decision to delay youth movement immediately aged poorly

Mike Norvell didn't play freshmen earlier in the year but they're beginning to show how they can help FSU.

Premium content
 • Curt Weiler

in other news

Second look Sunday: FSU-Clemson

Second look Sunday: FSU-Clemson

Thoughts on a rewatch of FSU-Clemson.

External content
 • Patrick Burnham
Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense

Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense

Brock Glenn didn’t solve Florida State’s offensive problems. But he provided needed energy on Saturday.

 • Bob Ferrante
Javion Hilson can still see himself at FSU after return visit

Javion Hilson can still see himself at FSU after return visit

Despite his decommitment, Javion Hilson can still see himself at Florida State.

 • Nick Carlisle
Advertisement
Published Oct 8, 2024
Osceola Video: Highlights of QBs, freshmen in FSU's Tuesday practice
Default Avatar
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Twitter
@CurtMWeiler

Highlights of Florida State's practice on Tuesday, featuring quarterbacks and freshmen.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement