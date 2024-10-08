Osceola Video: Highlights of QBs, freshmen in FSU's Tuesday practice

in other news
Brock Glenn delivers a spark to FSU's beleaguered offense
Brock Glenn didn’t solve Florida State’s offensive problems. But he provided needed energy on Saturday.
Javion Hilson can still see himself at FSU after return visit
Despite his decommitment, Javion Hilson can still see himself at Florida State.
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to Clemson
Seminole Sidelines: Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.
Column: FSU's decision to delay youth movement immediately aged poorly
Mike Norvell didn't play freshmen earlier in the year but they're beginning to show how they can help FSU.
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Tuesday, featuring quarterbacks and freshmen.
