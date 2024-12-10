Seminole Sidelines: Luke Kromenhoek intends to transfer, portal options

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante react to the news that Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek has entered the transfer portal. We also discuss the portal entrants from the last few days, as well as the pool of visitors planning to come to FSU this week or weekend.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.



