Published Dec 10, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Luke Kromenhoek intends to transfer, portal options
Patrick Burnham
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante react to the news that Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek has entered the transfer portal. We also discuss the portal entrants from the last few days, as well as the pool of visitors planning to come to FSU this week or weekend.

