On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Tallahassee lawyer Will Fixel joins publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante to explain the key points of the FSU-ACC lawsuits in Tallahassee and Charlotte. We address the topics of venue, forum shopping, the lawyers for both FSU and the ACC, Judge John Cooper and what's next.

Seminole Sidelines is sponsored by Seminoles2Ireland.com, which has built travel packages to help FSU fans enjoy the season opener against Georgia Tech and build fan experiences in and around Dublin in August, as well as Alumni Hall.

Listen in the audio player below or on The Osceola's YouTube channel.