Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to Clemson

Four-star OT Mario Nash Jr. keeps promise with FSU official visit
FSU will host 4-star OT Mario Nash Jr. on an official visit for the Clemson game.
Julia Apsel among new faces to watch for FSU softball this fall
Seminoles play the first of nine fall softball games on Friday.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-Clemson preview
Previewing FSU's matchup with Clemson, expectations for Brock Glenn and other young Seminoles.
Clemson's rejuvenated offense will present a real challenge for FSU defense
Clemson's offense has resurfaced this season while FSU's has fallen off substantially.
2025 DE target Chase Linton schedules official visit to Florida State
Florida State will get an official visit from an emerging defensive end prospect.
On Saturday night's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.
