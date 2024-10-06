Advertisement

Four-star OT Mario Nash Jr. keeps promise with FSU official visit

Four-star OT Mario Nash Jr. keeps promise with FSU official visit

FSU will host 4-star OT Mario Nash Jr. on an official visit for the Clemson game.

 • Patrick Burnham
Julia Apsel among new faces to watch for FSU softball this fall

Julia Apsel among new faces to watch for FSU softball this fall

Seminoles play the first of nine fall softball games on Friday.

 • Bob Ferrante
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-Clemson preview

Seminole Sidelines: FSU-Clemson preview

Previewing FSU's matchup with Clemson, expectations for Brock Glenn and other young Seminoles.

 • Patrick Burnham
Clemson's rejuvenated offense will present a real challenge for FSU defense

Clemson's rejuvenated offense will present a real challenge for FSU defense

Clemson's offense has resurfaced this season while FSU's has fallen off substantially.

 • Curt Weiler
2025 DE target Chase Linton schedules official visit to Florida State

2025 DE target Chase Linton schedules official visit to Florida State

Florida State will get an official visit from an emerging defensive end prospect.

 • Nick Carlisle

Published Oct 6, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to Clemson
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Saturday night's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss FSU's 29-13 loss to Clemson.

