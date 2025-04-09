Seminole Sidelines: Football practice notes, recruiting updates, baseball

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante discuss FSU's 10th spring practice as well as comments from Mike Norvell.

Patrick and Nick Carlisle reflect on recruiting visitors, including Devin Carter and Kaiden Hall.

Curt Weiler joins the show to discuss the FSU-Florida baseball game and what's next as the Seminoles travel to Virginia Tech.

