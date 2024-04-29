In our latest edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines host Pat Burnham sits down for a one-on-one conversation with Florida State Director of Football Operations Jeff Kupper. We talk with Jeff about his growing up in Odessa, Texas, wanting to have a career on the rodeo circuit, his time in college working for Mack Brown, how he ended up working for Mike Norvell at Memphis and his path to Tallahassee.

Pat and Jeff also talk about some of the off-the-field projects that the FSU football team in involved with in the community and about his and the rest of the operations team's preparation for the 2024 season opener in Dublin, Ireland, vs. Georgia Tech.

