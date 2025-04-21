Advertisement
Published Apr 21, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: FSU heals, transfer talk, Charlie Ward at FAMU
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante begin by reflecting on the FSU community and how it has healed from Thursday's shooting.

We then discuss a flurry of transfer portal activity, with Aaron Hester and TJ Ferguson jumping in on Monday, as well as what's next at receiver with Jordan Scott and Hykeem Williams in the portal as well as Jalen Brown's dismissal.

We also give our thoughts on Charlie Ward's next job as FAMU's men's basketball coach.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement