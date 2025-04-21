Seminole Sidelines: FSU heals, transfer talk, Charlie Ward at FAMU

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante begin by reflecting on the FSU community and how it has healed from Thursday's shooting.

We then discuss a flurry of transfer portal activity, with Aaron Hester and TJ Ferguson jumping in on Monday, as well as what's next at receiver with Jordan Scott and Hykeem Williams in the portal as well as Jalen Brown's dismissal.

We also give our thoughts on Charlie Ward's next job as FAMU's men's basketball coach.

