Seminole Sidelines: FSU-Miami preview, featuring Pat Carter

On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham leads our FSU-Miami preview discussion with Mark Salva, Jerry Kutz, Charles Fishbein and Curt Weiler. FSU tight end Pat Carter joins the show to discuss the rivalry and his new book of football-themed poetry.

