Seminole Sidelines: FSU-Miami preview, featuring Pat Carter

in other news
FSU women rout Tampa in exhibition opener
FSU grabs 21 steals in a 91-46 rout of Tampa.
FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule
FSU will play 20 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game
Mike Norvell on Elijah Moore's impressive practice, how Luke Kromenhoek has looked since earning snaps and FSU-Miami.
Florida State offers 2025 JUCO DT Tyeland Coleman
Florida State extended an offer to one of the top JUCO prospects in the 2025 cycle.
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Wednesday
Highlights from FSU's practice on Wednesday morning as the team prepares for Saturday's game at Miami.
On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham leads our FSU-Miami preview discussion with Mark Salva, Jerry Kutz, Charles Fishbein and Curt Weiler. FSU tight end Pat Carter joins the show to discuss the rivalry and his new book of football-themed poetry.
