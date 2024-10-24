Advertisement

FSU women rout Tampa in exhibition opener

FSU women rout Tampa in exhibition opener

FSU grabs 21 steals in a 91-46 rout of Tampa.

 • Justin Hood
FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule

FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule

FSU will play 20 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

 • Bob Ferrante
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game

Mike Norvell on Elijah Moore's impressive practice, how Luke Kromenhoek has looked since earning snaps and FSU-Miami.

 • Bob Ferrante
Florida State offers 2025 JUCO DT Tyeland Coleman

Florida State offers 2025 JUCO DT Tyeland Coleman

Florida State extended an offer to one of the top JUCO prospects in the 2025 cycle.

 • Nick Carlisle
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Wednesday

Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Wednesday

Highlights from FSU's practice on Wednesday morning as the team prepares for Saturday's game at Miami.

 • Curt Weiler

Published Oct 24, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-Miami preview, featuring Pat Carter
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham leads our FSU-Miami preview discussion with Mark Salva, Jerry Kutz, Charles Fishbein and Curt Weiler. FSU tight end Pat Carter joins the show to discuss the rivalry and his new book of football-themed poetry.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

