Advertisement
Published Feb 21, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman to discuss FSU's new assistant coaches and what impact they have had on recruiting efforts.

Patrick and Sam discuss a number of prospects, including four-star linebacker commitment Karon Maycock. They also hit on quarterbacks like Keisean Henderson, Bowe Bentley and Landon Duckworth.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement