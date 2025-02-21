Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman

On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman to discuss FSU's new assistant coaches and what impact they have had on recruiting efforts.

Patrick and Sam discuss a number of prospects, including four-star linebacker commitment Karon Maycock. They also hit on quarterbacks like Keisean Henderson, Bowe Bentley and Landon Duckworth.

