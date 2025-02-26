Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting with Rivals Analyst John Garcia Jr.

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Rivals recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. to discuss Florida State's 2026 recruiting efforts.

Pat and John talk about FSU's 2026 LB board, which features a number of prospects from the state of Florida including Karon Maycock, Duyon Forkpa, Antoine Sharp, Adam Balogoun-Ali, Izayia Williams and Jordan Campbell. They also talk about FSU defensive back commits Tedarius Hughes and Tre Bell, who have set official visits with other programs and how that impacts their recruiting process.

Additional talking points include the recruitment of defensive tackle Elijah Golden and defensive back Xavier Lherisse. FSU's search for a 2026 quarterback and if Keisean Henderson, Landon Duckworth and Bowe Bentley are legitimate options. And last, how the Seminoles' revamped coaching staff has brought renewed energy to FSU's recruiting efforts, particularly in the state of Florida.

