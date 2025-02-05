Advertisement
Published Feb 5, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: National Signing Day recap
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, FSU lands three 2025 signees in DB Antonio Cromartie, OL Chastan Brown and OL Chavez Thompson. The Seminoles also miss on DE Zahir Mathis, who picks Maryland.

Patrick Burnham discusses the signees and has some updates on 2026 prospects.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

