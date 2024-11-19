Advertisement
Published Nov 19, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Pierre Louis flips to UF, FSU adds PK/P commit
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle discuss Florida State's 2025 signing class with two weeks until the early signing day. The Seminoles lose a commitment of OL Daniel Pierre Louis, who flipped to Florida, while gaining a commitment from kicker/punter Brunno Reus.

