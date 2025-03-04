Advertisement
Published Mar 4, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Reacting to what settlement means for FSU
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
@bobferrante

On Tuesday's Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola staff discusses a historic settlement in the FSU-ACC court case that changes how the league distributes revenue and reduces the league's exit fee dramatically by June 2030.

Tallahassee lawyer Will Fixel joins Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz, senior writer Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante to discuss the big takeaways from the BOT meeting, the legal aspects of the settlement, what it means for FSU's athletics teams and the long term view for the programs.

