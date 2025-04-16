Advertisement
Published Apr 16, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Transfer portal heats up, hoops commit, baseball notes
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss the opening of the transfer portal, beginning with who has jumped in for FSU and how their losses could impact the team in 2025.

We then discuss various position groups where FSU coaches could look to improve as well as some players who officially jumped in the portal when it opened up on Wednesday.

Curt and Bob wrap up with a discussion on interviews with Mike Norvell, FSU assistants and players before talking on the FSU basketball team's offseason moves and why a change in the FSU baseball team's starting rotation was needed for the series coming up against Virginia beginning on Thursday.

