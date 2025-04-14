Seminole Sidelines: Transfer portal talk, football notes, baseball sweep

On Monday's edition of the Osceola Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Bob Ferrante take a look at the early moves in the transfer portal with QB Trever Jackson and OL Jaylen Early declaring their intentions. What does it mean for FSU this fall? And when the portal opens up on Wednesday, what positions could the Seminoles be looking for productive players.

We also reflect on some football interviews with coach Mike Norvell, QB Kevin Sperry and LB Stefon Thompson.

And we wrap up the show by reflecting on the FSU baseball sweep at Virginia Tech and also discussing some of the transfer portal moves for the men's and women's basketball program.

