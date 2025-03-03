Seminole Sidelines: What a settlement could mean for FSU in case with ACC

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante discuss how a settlement in the FSU-ACC case impacts the finances of the athletics department and competitiveness of the teams in the short and long term.

While it's fair to be skeptical of the settlement without knowing the finances and what's been agreed upon, FSU has pushed for various measures (like success initiatives) in meetings with the goal of turning on-field success into revenue for football teams. What will unequal revenue sharing look like remains an uncertainty. But more revenue is a good thing for FSU's coaches as they recruit, develop and compete for both ACC titles but also national championships.

