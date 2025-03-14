Seminole Spring Weekend set for April 3-6

Florida State Athletics will celebrate Seminole Spring Weekend presented by Whataburger from April 3-6, when five Florida State sports will be playing home events.

Men’s tennis will begin the weekend on Thursday, April 3 against Notre Dame at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.

On Friday, beach volleyball hosts day one of the Unconquered Invitational, women’s tennis faces NC State, softball will play Virginia and baseball will wrap the day against Wake Forest. Saturday, beach volleyball, softball and baseball continue their weekends and men’s tennis will host Louisville.

Baseball and softball will wrap their weekend series on Sunday, while women’s tennis hosts Wake Forest.

Tickets for baseball and softball can be purchased at Seminoles.com/tickets. Tennis and beach volleyball are free of charge.

A full breakdown of events and promotions for the weekend is below:

Thursday, April 3

Men's Tennis vs. Notre Dame at 5:30 pm

Friday, April 4

Beach Volleyball vs. Texas at 12:45 pm and vs. LSU at 4:30pm

Women's Tennis vs. NC State at 4:00pm

Softball vs. Virginia at 6:00pm

Baseball vs. Wake Forest at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

Beach Volleyball vs. USF at 9:00am, vs. Florida Atlantic at 11:30am, vs. South Carolina @ 3:15pm

Men's Tennis vs. Louisville at 1:00pm

Softball vs. Virginia at 1:00pm

Baseball vs. Wake Forest at 4:00pm

Sunday, April 6

Softball vs. Virginia at 12:00pm

Women's Tennis vs. Wake Forest at 12:00pm

Baseball vs. Wake Forest at 1:00pm