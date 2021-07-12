Seminoles add eighth and final piece to overhauled defensive line

During a nine-game, COVID-shortened season, the Seminoles' defense recorded a grand total of 10 sacks last fall. That is an average of 1.11 per game, which ranked 119th nationally out of 127 teams.

It was a completely different experience during his first season at Florida State.

In 2019, the Tigers ranked in a tie for 21st nationally with 36 sacks. In 2018, they tied for 19th with 37.

In his final two seasons at Memphis, Mike Norvell got to witness a dynamic and productive pass rush when his defense was on the field.

Not surprisingly, the Seminoles were also one of the worst defensive teams in the country in 2020.

That's not to say that sacks are the end-all, be-all, but defenses have to be able to pressure the quarterback to have a chance for success in modern college football. And FSU showed little ability to do that in Norvell's first season.

Not only that, but the Seminoles' prospects for 2021 weren't looking any better with their top three defensive linemen -- Marvin Wilson, Janarius Robinson and Josh Kaindoh -- moving on to the NFL, and another (Cory Durden) transferring to N.C. State.

Of those 10 FSU sacks from last fall, only five were recorded by players who were returning in 2021. And none of them were from defensive ends.

It was with that as a backdrop that Norvell and his staff went on a pass-rushing acquisition binge during this recruiting and transfer cycle.

First, he used five of the 16 spots he filled during the early signing period on players who could affect the quarterback -- defensive linemen Shambre Jackson, Byron Turner and Joshua Farmer, and pass-rushing linebackers Patrick Payton and George Wilson. At various points during that December press conference, Norvell described the need to find pass-rushers as "critical," a "major need," and a "big focus for us."

And Norvell wasn't close to done there.

About 10 days later, FSU made a huge splash in the transfer market by landing former Georgia pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson. Then about 10 days after that, the Seminoles snatched up former South Carolina defensive end Keir Thomas.

Both players were not only key contributors on their respective defenses, but they have displayed a proven ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, the Seminoles appear to have added the final piece to their defensive line overhaul in former Alabama A&M defensive end Marcus Cushnie. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound pass-rusher, who recorded seven sacks in just four games this spring, announced Sunday evening he is transferring to FSU as well.

Cushnie becomes the eighth -- Eighth! -- new pass-rushing acquisition for Norvell and the 'Noles this offseason.

Here's a detailed look at each of the Seminoles' returning defensive ends and the players they have landed to bolster that unit.