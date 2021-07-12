 FSU football team adds eighth new defensive end this offseason to bolster beleaguered pass rush
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 08:52:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Seminoles add eighth and final piece to overhauled defensive line

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Talk about an eye opener for a new coaching staff.

In his final two seasons at Memphis, Mike Norvell got to witness a dynamic and productive pass rush when his defense was on the field.

In 2019, the Tigers ranked in a tie for 21st nationally with 36 sacks. In 2018, they tied for 19th with 37.

It was a completely different experience during his first season at Florida State.

During a nine-game, COVID-shortened season, the Seminoles' defense recorded a grand total of 10 sacks last fall. That is an average of 1.11 per game, which ranked 119th nationally out of 127 teams.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

New FSU DE transfer Marcus Cushnie was credited with seven sacks in four games this spring at Alabama A&M.
New FSU DE transfer Marcus Cushnie was credited with seven sacks in four games this spring at Alabama A&M. (Alabama A&M Athletics)

Not surprisingly, the Seminoles were also one of the worst defensive teams in the country in 2020.

That's not to say that sacks are the end-all, be-all, but defenses have to be able to pressure the quarterback to have a chance for success in modern college football. And FSU showed little ability to do that in Norvell's first season.

Not only that, but the Seminoles' prospects for 2021 weren't looking any better with their top three defensive linemen -- Marvin Wilson, Janarius Robinson and Josh Kaindoh -- moving on to the NFL, and another (Cory Durden) transferring to N.C. State.

Of those 10 FSU sacks from last fall, only five were recorded by players who were returning in 2021. And none of them were from defensive ends.

It was with that as a backdrop that Norvell and his staff went on a pass-rushing acquisition binge during this recruiting and transfer cycle.

First, he used five of the 16 spots he filled during the early signing period on players who could affect the quarterback -- defensive linemen Shambre Jackson, Byron Turner and Joshua Farmer, and pass-rushing linebackers Patrick Payton and George Wilson. At various points during that December press conference, Norvell described the need to find pass-rushers as "critical," a "major need," and a "big focus for us."

And Norvell wasn't close to done there.

About 10 days later, FSU made a huge splash in the transfer market by landing former Georgia pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson. Then about 10 days after that, the Seminoles snatched up former South Carolina defensive end Keir Thomas.

Both players were not only key contributors on their respective defenses, but they have displayed a proven ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, the Seminoles appear to have added the final piece to their defensive line overhaul in former Alabama A&M defensive end Marcus Cushnie. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound pass-rusher, who recorded seven sacks in just four games this spring, announced Sunday evening he is transferring to FSU as well.

*ALSO SEE: New FSU DE transfer Cushnie vows to bring 'undeniable' effort, energy

Cushnie becomes the eighth -- Eighth! -- new pass-rushing acquisition for Norvell and the 'Noles this offseason.

Here's a detailed look at each of the Seminoles' returning defensive ends and the players they have landed to bolster that unit.

Returning defensive ends
Player Yr Ht, Wt 2020 Stats Comment

Derrick McLendon

R-Fr.

6-4, 251

7 tkl, 2.5 TFL

Will be a top backup in 2021

Jarrett Jackson

R-So.

6-6, 311

1 tkl

Played in one game after NCAA clearance issue

Quashon Fuller

R-Fr.

6-3, 260

3 tkl

Entering 3rd year, played in 4 games in 2020

Josh Griffis

R-Fr.

6-4, 254

4 tkl, 1 TFL

Appeared in 7 games as true freshman

Deonte Williams

R-Sr.

6-1, 222

0 tkl

Baylor transfer appeared in 3 games

TJ Davis

R-Fr.

6-3, 287

DNP

Redshirted in '20

Leonard Warner

R-Sr.

6-4, 253

12 tkl, 1 TFL

Former LB was injured during spring drills
*Dennis Briggs is listed as a DE on the FSU roster but played almost exclusively DT last fall and in the spring
Newcomers at defensive end
Player Yr Ht, Wt 2020 stats Comment

Jermaine Johnson

R-Sr.

6-5, 260

16 tkl, 5 sacks

Expected to start at DE

Keir Thomas

R-Sr.

6-2, 275

32 tkl, 3 sacks

Expected to start at 'Fox'

Marcus Cushnie

R-Jr.

6-2, 245

17 tkl, 7 sacks in four games

Will likely battle Thomas for 'Fox' position

Byron Turner Jr.

Fr.

6-4, 227

13 sacks in '19 as a HS junior

Expected to compete for backup role

Shambre Jackson

Fr.

6-3, 255

14.5 sacks as junior in 2019

Expected to compete for backup role

Joshua Farmer

Fr.

6-3, 273

Recent stats not available

Shined at DT in spring, but can play DE

Patrick Payton

Fr.

6-5, 210

17.5 sacks as junior in 2019

Biggest role likely on special teams this fall

George Wilson

Fr.

6-4, 200*

12 sacks as junior in '19

Biggest role likely on special teams this fall

*Wilson checked in at 189 pounds when he enrolled this summer but said last week he weighs around 200.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}