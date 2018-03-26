Jacques Patrick called his shot. And while it might not have been heard around the world, it certainly grabbed the attention of everyone on Florida State's practice fields.

Just before taking the field Monday morning for the second week of spring drills, Patrick said he was looking forward to this day because it would separate the pretenders from the contenders.

"Everybody's gonna see who's really who they say they are," Patrick said.

About 30 minutes later, the senior running back showed why he most certainly is a contender.

After being met in the hole by defensive end Janarius Robinson, who had shed a block from offensive tackle Jauan Williams, Patrick lowered his left shoulder and dropped Robinson onto his backside. The hit from the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder drew cheers from all of the Seminoles' offensive players and even some of the defensive players.