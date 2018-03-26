Jacques Patrick called his shot. And while it might not have been heard around the world, it certainly grabbed the attention of everyone on Florida State's practice fields.
Just before taking the field Monday morning for the second week of spring drills, Patrick said he was looking forward to this day because it would separate the pretenders from the contenders.
"Everybody's gonna see who's really who they say they are," Patrick said.
About 30 minutes later, the senior running back showed why he most certainly is a contender.
After being met in the hole by defensive end Janarius Robinson, who had shed a block from offensive tackle Jauan Williams, Patrick lowered his left shoulder and dropped Robinson onto his backside. The hit from the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder drew cheers from all of the Seminoles' offensive players and even some of the defensive players.
Another big hit was delivered moments later by wide receiver Keith Gavin, who was blocking for running back Amir Rasul. Gavin ended up throwing defensive back A.J. Westbrook to the ground, which caused another huge celebration.
Wide receivers coach David Kelly was particularly excited, jumping and pumping his fist after the play.
As per NCAA rules, FSU practiced without pads early last week before moving to "shells" (shorts and shoulder pads).
Things changed on Monday.
"You put full pads on, and sometimes it makes you rethink some things when you're out there," FSU coach Willie Taggart said just before taking the field. "But nah, it's football. And these guys have been playing all their life. Now, you're able to go out there and play like you're normally going to play when you put the pads on. It's going to be physical, and our guys understand that.
"It's going to be physical, and it's going to hurt a little bit. But you've got to embrace that and love it. I think they all do. That's why they're here. But it will really tell who wants it and who don't."
Although they're now in full pads, Taggart said the Seminoles won't do much full tackling to the ground during routine practices. He said they'll typically save that for scrimmages -- the first of which will come this Saturday. There will be another full scrimmage the following Saturday, and then the spring game on April. 14.
