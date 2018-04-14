I am so proud that I committed to Florida State University best college around 💯💯💯— Keyshawn greene (@greene_keyshawn) April 14, 2018
Florida State's spring game weekend was supposed to be a "Throwback" affair with 300 former players in attendance and Doak Campbell Stadium decked out in 1980s and '90s style.
As it turns out, the Seminoles also are getting quite a glimpse of the future, as FSU head coach Willie Taggart's staff is killing it in recruiting.
Saturday afternoon, FSU landed its third commitment in a matter of hours with the decision of 2020 Wakulla High linebacker Keyshawn Greene to commit to the 'Noles.
"This is home," Greene told Warchant after confirming his decision. "I'm a 'Nole."
Greene confirmed his decision after the earlier commitments of 2019 OL Dontae Lucas and 2019 linebacker Jaleel McRae.
