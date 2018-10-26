Ticker
Seminoles land commitment from four-star 7-footer Koprivica

Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, who has a long track record for landing and developing athletic big men, has a new one in the pipeline.

Montverde Academy center Balsa Koprivica, who made his official visit to Tallahassee last weekend, committed to the Seminoles on Friday night. Koprivica is rated by Rivals the nation's No. 15 center in the class of 2019.

He is listed at 7-feet tall and 240 pounds, and he chose FSU over Baylor, Gonzaga and others.

Koprivica becomes the fourth commitment for the Seminoles' 2019 class, joining four-star forward Patrick Williams, three-star forward Zimife Nwokeji and guard Nathaniel Jack.

