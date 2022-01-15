Seminoles look to show how far they've come since first tilt with Syracuse

It's a modest winning streak, but it still counts as one.

The Florida State men's basketball team won both of its home games this past week, knocking off two previously undefeated conference teams in Louisville and Miami. Now, the Seminoles will try to make it three in a row today at Syracuse.

FSU (9-5, 3-2 in the ACC) tips off against the Orange (8-8, 2-3) in the Carrier Dome at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

It's the second meeting between the two teams this season. The first came back in early December when FSU blew a double-digit lead and lost 63-60.

Florida State went 4-of-30 from 3-point range in that game.

"We didn't execute very well against their zone at all when we played them," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Our cuts were slow, we didn't attack the gaps. What we had in the game plan, I'm not sure our guys executed it very well or understood what we needed to do.

"At that particular point, that was the first time we had played against a zone defense. And we played like we hadn't had any experience against a zone defense."

