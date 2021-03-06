Behind six innings of one-hit baseball from Bryce Hubbart, Florida State (4-4, 2-3 ACC) clinched the series over No. 16 Virginia (5-5, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday with a 9-4 win at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles scored all nine runs between the third and sixth innings with nine hits and nine walks drawn. Hubbart (2-1) was making his first start of the season and made his longest outing as a Seminole. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU's Logan Lacey takes a swing Saturday against Virginia. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

Box Score: FSU 9, Virginia 4 Virginia's Zack Gelof singled in the first inning, but the Cavaliers did not record another hit against the freshman lefthander, settling for two walks over the next five innings. Hubbart and Parker Messick, FSU’s Friday night starter, combined to allow just four hits and strike out 17 in 14 innings pitched against Virginia. Florida State led 9-0 through six innings before Virginia put up a four-spot in the seventh against the Seminole bullpen. All four runs that inning were unearned. FSU scored five runs against Virginia starter Griff McGarry (0-2), including two in the third inning that started the scoring. The 'Noles drew four walks and Robby Martin had a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. The bats came alive in the fourth inning when FSU scored five runs on four hits. Garrett Mathes made his first appearance as a Seminole and singled, followed by a bases-loaded double from Nander De Sedas that scored two runs. Freshman Vince Smith followed with an RBI double, Tyler Martin had an RBI groundout and Mat Nelson singled to push FSU’s lead to 7-0.