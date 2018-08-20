Senior offensive lineman Corey Martinez, who was not in attendance in practice Monday, has decided to give up football, a source close to the Tampa native confirmed to Warchant.com.

Martinez, who started three games in 2015 but has battled injuries throughout his career, has been competing for playing time at guard, tackle and center this preseason.

He was working with the first-team at right guard last week in the absence of projected starter Cole Minshew.

Martinez is giving up the sport because he has lost the "passion" for the game, according to the source. He informed head coach Willie Taggart and offensive line coach Greg Frey of his decision on Sunday.

With Martinez gone and Minshew still recovering from an ankle injury, sophomore Mike Arnold worked with the first-team OL on Monday. Taggart has said that Minshew should be back for the season opener against Virginia Tech.

UPDATE: Martinez tweeted out his plans late Monday morning.