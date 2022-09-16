Florida State dealt with constant adversity, rallying with its backup quarterback and an avalanche of injuries to pick up a hard-fought ACC win on the road on Friday night.

Tate Rodemaker came off the bench to throw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, both to Johnny Wilson, and the Seminoles forced three takeaways to hold off Louisville 35-31. Johnny Wilson caught seven passes for 149 yards, including a 69-yarder as well as touchdowns from 10 and 2 yards.

“Just so very proud of our football team," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "We talked about it since we started back in January. It's about the investment, the work, the relationships. We've got a very confident football team in times of adversity because they know they’ve invested work. I thought that tonight, even with the adversity that showed up, guys were down, some guys were not available and didn't make the trip, some of our best football players. Tonight, our guys, they willed themselves to victory."

It was the second touchdown, with 7:54 to go, that put the Seminoles ahead for good as they traded scores with the Cardinals throughout the night. Wilson had just 18 career catches and one touchdown in his first two college seasons. But the Arizona State transfer had a breakout game and showed good rhythm with FSU’s backup quarterback.

Treshaun Ward had 10 carries for 126 yards, his first 100-yard game against an FBS opponent in his career. Trey Benson had 10 carries for 70 yards, while Lawrance Toafili added a 15-yard TD run in the third quarter. FSU ran for 192 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Jordan Travis completed 13 of 17 passes for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he was brought down to the turf late in the second quarter and needed help to the sideline. Rodemaker settled in and completed 6 of 10 passes for 109 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) played the second half without Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. Verse was injured in the second quarter, while Lovett missed the game. Defensive back Omarion Cooper and linebacker Amari Gainer also did not play, and the Seminoles lost left tackle Robert Scott in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Fitzgerald missed a pair of field-goal attempts, from 37 yards in the first quarter and 36 yards in the fourth quarter. The final miss left the door open for a Louisville rally.

But the Seminoles had more than enough, sealing the game with Kevin Knowles’ interception with 37 seconds to go that halted Malik Cunningham and Co. from making the comeback. It was the third takeaway FSU forced, including two fumbles earlier in the game.

Cunningham completed 21 of 34 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran 17 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis connected with Preston Daniel in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown, the first scoring play of the tight end’s career. Malik McClain also hauled in a 21-yard touchdown reception.

FSU linebacker Tatum Bethune and safety Akeem Dent led the way with 10 tackles. Renardo Green and Jammie Robinson each had nine tackles.

Despite the injury to Travis, FSU still converted on 6 of 14 third-down opportunities. The Seminoles held a slim edge in time of possession, 30:48 to 29:12.

FSU is 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2015.