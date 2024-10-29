Should/will FSU freshman QB Luke Kromenhoek redshirt this season?

So much of the conversation around the Florida State football program has become about the future.

And so much about that conversation hinges around the quarterback position.

The last two weeks, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek have split reps leading the FSU offense. Kromenhoek has completed 9 of 21 passes (42.9%) for 80 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions along with 69 rushing yards while exhausting half of his redshirt eligibility this season.

Current NCAA rules allow football players to take part in four games in a regular season while still being eligible for a redshirt. The problem for the Seminoles is that they have four games left this regular season. So if they are going to keep utilizing the rotating two-quarterback system and Kromenhoek stays healthy the rest of the way, he would finish with six games played and not be eligible for a redshirt.

In a season like this one, it's fair to wonder if the redshirt should be burned. Kromenhoek may not have a need for five years in college football if he develops as expected for the top-100 prospect in the 2024 class that he was coming out of high school.

However, the redshirt may be something that is better taken just as a precaution and to maximize Kromenhoek's opportunities and eligibility in college football.

Asked what the plan for Kromenhoek is and what could determine whether he'll redshirt or be available the rest of the season, FSU coach Mike Norvell didn't give much away on Tuesday.

"We're working through all things with a 'this week' focus. That's our mindset and approach with all of our guys, especially when it comes to decisions like that," Norvell said. "This is a week and it's going to be as good as we can be, continue to improve."

The wild card that Norvell brought up in response to a follow-up question is the potential "5 for 5" plan. It's an idea that has been bandied about by coaches and the AFCA that the NCAA should implement a widespread rule that would remove redshirts as a whole and give all college athletes five years to play their sport as much as they are called upon.

This rule has become more desirable in the wake of a number of college football players, most notably UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka, elected to sit the rest of this season after appearing in four games to preserve their redshirt for their next transfer destination.