Tracking development of FSU freshmen, redshirts going into November

The big picture for Florida State is player development. Practice and playing on special teams can prepare players for game days. But nothing compares to snaps in games.

Coaches are leaning more and more on true freshman on offense, including in the game at Miami. There's no easy button to expedite their development, but snaps are valuable in the development toward their future.

This is evident as FSU is playing true freshmen at quarterback (Luke Kromenhoek), tailback (Micahi Danzy), wide receiver (Lawayne McCoy, Elijah Moore and BJ Gibson) and tight end (Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams). Thomas is up to 149 snaps, most among the 2024 signees and nearly all of those have come in the last four games.

While only Thomas has started, he did so for the third time on Saturday, the coaches have pushed forward at receiver with freshmen.

"Anybody that goes on the field, they have to earn those opportunities to get on the field," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "They've earned opportunities to get out there. Now, in the game there was good and there was some bad. Guys had opportunities in the game to make plays, to go out there and operate and execute. Some of them got first experiences, and they realized the importance of some of the finer details of things that we need to do and where we can be better.

"Now we have to grow from that, apply that this week. With the next opportunity you have to go capitalize on it."



