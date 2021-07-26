Showcase Insider: FSU makes moves for key targets at Sunday camp

Since committing to Florida State in late February, Rivals100 defensive back Sam McCall has emerged as a main recruiter for rest of the Seminoles’ 2022 class.

He stopped by Tallahassee again Sunday when in-person recruiting opened back up, mingled with several top uncommitted prospects and said that it was a “great day” where “everything was fun.”

FSU hosted an hourlong camp inside Doak Campbell Stadium, and McCall was pleased with the competition. He added that he is looking forward to possibly enrolling early alongside five-star athlete and FSU commit Travis Hunter.

“That was great. They are doing the most to try and get us ready for college. We are going to have to see when we actually get in there,” McCall said. “Me and Trav are going to come in early in the fall. Us and Rodney Hill. We are going to see what it’s like in December. We are going to see what it’s about.”

Before McCall left Lakeland to visit FSU, he said the Seminoles’ staff was already “showing the love” through phone calls and daily contact. McCall said he’s completely locked-in with FSU.

“The communication has been real great. They don’t just talk about it, they show it. They call you every day. Check on you,” McCall said. “They really show a heart about what they do. That’s what people love to see. That’s what parents love to see.”

What really has McCall excited is the momentum that he and Hunter have helped build when it comes to the rest of the 2022 FSU class. The ’Noles landed two more commitments while the camp was starting in Daughtry Richardson and Daniel Lyons, and McCall said there could be more coming.

“That’s real crazy to see a team that nobody looked into, and now that team with Trav committed for a whole year and I committed in February, and now we started jumping. Everybody wants to jump on the train and come play,” McCall said. “Now we are getting a whole bunch of commits, big-time commits. Big-time players to come here. It was real fun trying to get them in here.”

When asked what player he is pursuing the most, McCall said, “it’s really Marvin Jones Jr.” McCall even said they hope to land the coveted legacy prospect before his senior season.

Jones was among the many prospects who arrived at FSU on Sunday, and he is planning to spend a few days here.

“We’re trying to get Marvin to commit early … I look at his games and he makes big-time plays. That’s all we need at Florida State, for him to make big-time plays on the quarterback,” McCall explained. “We need him here.”

“Sometime in August, we probably could get him to commit here. Trying to go get him to commit today.”

Of course, McCall said he and his teammate – fellow four-star Lake Gibson running back Jaylon Glover – talk every day.

“It’s really playing mind games on me, I don’t know where he is going to go,” McCall said. “If he comes here, it would be a big help.”

McCall pointed out that wherever Glover does commit on Aug. 6, even if it is to rival Florida (to whom McCall was once committed), it won’t affect McCall’s pledge to the Seminoles.

The No. 6 player in the Sunshine State, McCall plans to also visit Alabama and Kentucky later this fall.

But that will come after McCall heads back to FSU to join the crowded visitor list for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 5.

“That game will be great. I am going to try and sit on the sidelines the whole time because I want to see what the sideline is going to look like,” McCall said. “That’s going to be a big game, Notre Dame, I know the stadium is going to be rocking. Everybody is going to be cheering.”