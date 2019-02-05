Signing Day Central - Florida State Recruiting Headquarters
2019 Recruiting Class / Team Rankings / Final Class Predictions
PREMIUM: LIVE Chat & Updates (runs from 8 a.m. to noon ET)
Recruiting Message Board updates / Anticipated Signing Times
BELOW: Confirmed Signings / Early Signees / Recruits that signed with other schools
Recruits that signed with Florida State today
Coming soon
Recruits that signed with or committed to other schools
QB John Plumlee - Ole Miss (committed on Monday)
Recruits that signed with FSU during the early period
|Pos
|Recruit
|Ht/Wt
|Location/School
|Stars
|
DB
|
6-1/191
|
Tallahassee, FL/FSU
|
DE
|
6-2/230
|
Miami, FL/Carol City
|
DB
|
6-0/170
|
Miami Gardens, FL / Carol City
|
OL
|
6-2/280
|
Miami, FL/Central
|
OL
|
6-6/290
|
El Cajon, CA / Grossmont
|
LB
|
6-1/222
|
Hampton, GA / Dutchtown
|
DB
|
6-0/170
|
Apopka, FL / Wekiva
|
LB
|
6-1/205
|
Savannah, GA/Islands
|
DE
|
6-4/225
|
Tucker, GA/Tucker
|
DE
|
6-3/260
|
Twin City, GA / Emanuel Inst.
|
WR
|
6-5/193
|
Dunnellon, FL / Dunnellon
|
OL
|
6-4/327
|
Bradenton, FL / IMG
|
LB
|
6-2/235
|
New Smyrna Beach, FL / IMG
|
DB
|
6-0/170
|
Wellington, FL/Central
|
DT
|
6-1/300
|
Loganville, GA / Grayson
----------------------
Chat with other die-hard FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board