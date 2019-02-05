Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 13:32:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Central - Florida State Recruiting Headquarters

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

2019 Recruiting Class / Team Rankings / Final Class Predictions

PREMIUM: LIVE Chat & Updates (runs from 8 a.m. to noon ET)

Recruiting Message Board updates / Anticipated Signing Times

BELOW: Confirmed Signings / Early Signees / Recruits that signed with other schools

Recruits that signed with Florida State today

Recruits that signed with or committed to other schools

QB John Plumlee - Ole Miss (committed on Monday)

Recruits that signed with FSU during the early period

Florida State's 2019 Recruiting Class
Pos Recruit Ht/Wt Location/School Stars

DB

Raymond Woodie III

6-1/191

Tallahassee, FL/FSU

DE

Malcolm Ray

6-2/230

Miami, FL/Carol City

DB

Jarvis Brownlee

6-0/170

Miami Gardens, FL / Carol City

OL

Maurice Smith

6-2/280

Miami, FL/Central

OL

Jay Williams

6-6/290

El Cajon, CA / Grossmont

LB

Kevon Glenn

6-1/222

Hampton, GA / Dutchtown

DB

Renardo Green

6-0/170

Apopka, FL / Wekiva

LB

Kalen DeLoach

6-1/205

Savannah, GA/Islands

DE

Derrick McLendon

6-4/225

Tucker, GA/Tucker

DE

Curtis Fann Jr.

6-3/260

Twin City, GA / Emanuel Inst.

WR

Maurice Goolsby

6-5/193

Dunnellon, FL / Dunnellon

OL

Dontae Lucas

6-4/327

Bradenton, FL / IMG

LB

Jaleel McRae

6-2/235

New Smyrna Beach, FL / IMG

DB

Akeem Dent

6-0/170

Wellington, FL/Central

DT

Tru Thompson

6-1/300

Loganville, GA / Grayson

----------------------

