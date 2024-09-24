SMU coach Rhett Lashlee on opening ACC play with Florida State

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his team's ACC opener on Saturday at home. Lashlee spoke on a number of topics, including FSU's personnel on defense, the Seminoles' struggles on offense and why he thinks Mike Norvell isn't making a change at quarterback. Lashlee also announced the Mustangs (3-1) would be without running back Jaylan Knighton for the remainder of the season.

Rhett Lashlee on opening ACC play with FSU: "Excited to be opening up conference and our first ACC game and back at home this week. It's a really good Florida State team, obviously, the gold standard of for this league for a long time."

Rhett Lashlee on the FSU defense, special teams and offense: "You look at them, defensively, I think if you take every regular season game last year and the four this year, that's 16 regular season games they've not given up over 30 points. They gave up six to Louisville so 17 of their last 18 games other that bowl game, like last year, they've given up 29 or less. That's pretty impressive. They're long, they're fast, they're physical. They don't let you be explosive, so we've got a big challenge. "Really good on special teams, really solid. "Then offensively, I think they've found their winning ways last week. I've gone against Mike, known him for a long time. He's one of the best coaches in college football, specifically offensively, so I know they'll have a great game plan.

"And Adam's been his DC since those days at Memphis, so excited to have a challenge to go against the defending champs in our first conference game."

Rhett Lashlee on FSU's struggles this year and what he has seen on film: "Sometimes the scariest teams are the ones that have so much talent and just haven't clicked yet. Nobody misses on the preseason projections in terms of talent. You look at their defense, they've got four starters that are going to play in the NFL. They've got long edge rushers, they've got two massive defensive tackles, their linebackers run incredibly well. They've got 6-2, 6-1 and 6-foot corners and safeties that can run. Honestly this may be, I feel pretty confident saying in my time here this is without question the most athletic and fastest team we have played and it's probably the most athletic and fastest team that's come to Ford Stadium in a long, long time. "Offensively, they've got three big running backs. I know they want to run the football, at times this year they ran it really well and at times they've struggled. "I know they've been struggling but I mean last year DJ was excellent at Oregon State ... And so there's only a matter of time before it all clicks, and they got a win last week, they've got some momentum. So these are the scary, dangerous ones to look at because, perceptional people go, 'Oh, they're struggling.' There's plenty of talent over there."

Rhett Lashlee on DJU: "Obviously, he was a big-time recruit, went to Clemson, had some success early, struggled a bit, went to Oregon State and I mean had a fantastic season last year. You know he's a leader, he's a winner, there's a reason they're sticking with him, because they know that they can turn the corner and be the best version of themselves with him. So, we're going to get a really good, motivated football team."