Sole Williams reconnects with Brooke Wyckoff, excited to join new-look FSU

Brooke Wyckoff began recruiting Solѐ Williams years ago, early in her high school career. Williams picked Texas A&M and spent her first two seasons there before opting to enter the transfer portal.
A familiar name soon called.
“They were on it. Right when I got in the portal, they were on it,” Williams said in an interview with the Osceola. “And they showed a lot of love, which I really appreciated. Because I feel like throughout the whole process, they've been with me. No matter what with me going to a different school, they've always supported me. And just knowing that they have love and support for me, I feel like that always stayed in my mind, and I just really appreciated them for that.”
Williams visited FSU just days before the Final Four, sneaking in time with Wyckoff, the coaching staff and the Seminoles. She found a connection with Wyckoff — they're both Cincinnati natives — that was still there as well as a good friend in Sydney Bowles, who played at Texas A&M before transferring to FSU in the summer of 2024.
As it turned out, FSU would be Williams’ only visit.
“It was just Florida State,” Williams said. “And I feel like that was just the place for me, so I just made that decision.”
The 5-foot-9 Williams averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 2024-25 at Texas A&M. While shooting at the free-throw line is a strength (79.4 percent), she needs to improve her shooting from the floor (31.1 percent).
Williams was the 2023 player of the year in Ohio, averaging 20.5 points per game as a senior, and was the No. 51 player in the nation by espnW’s Hoopgurlz.
And Williams is an attractive option for the Seminoles, who will feature a new-look roster in 2025-26 after Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon graduated and Ta’Niya Latson transferred to South Carolina. The Seminoles need experienced transfers, with Williams and Texas Tech’s Jasmine Shavers leading the way.
While Shavers is transferring to FSU for her senior year, Williams has two years of eligibility to develop and grow.
“Coach Brooke, she took notice of that as well,” Williams said. “Just me being able to have two years is even better. That puts the cherry on top, being able to have two years. I feel like that gives me time to use this year to get used to the team, get used to the style of play, and then I have another year under my belt. And I'll be more experienced with her style of play. I think it's a good thing.”
Wyckoff clearly felt years ago that Williams was a fit at FSU. Albeit a few years later, Williams arrives in Tallahassee ready to make an impact.
“I am very excited to have Solѐ join our team,” Wyckoff said. “She is an experienced college player who brings talent and a skill set that fits our system perfectly on both sides of the ball. Solѐ is also a fantastic person and teammate. I am looking forward to coaching her and I know our fans will enjoy watching her play.”
Williams plans to push her conditioning in the offseason, knowing what’s ahead as she prepares for FSU’s pace-and-space offense. She knows the tempo will be significantly higher than what she’s familiar with at Texas A&M. But Williams also feels FSU’s offense will allow her to accentuate a strength: Attacking the rim.
“That was what I was really known for coming out of high school. I'm trying to find that back,” Williams said. “Just being able to get my team involved, be able to attack the basket, and also I do have a nice shot, so just being able to play at all three levels.
“I feel like you'll be able to see I got my defense better. That's what I will take from Texas A&M. They definitely did help me with my defense, because that's what I was lacking the most coming out of high school.”
Williams plans to arrive at FSU in June and continue her pursuit of a degree in sociology. She’s also looking forward to strengthening her relationship with Wyckoff and the FSU staff.
“I really do love Coach Brooke,” Williams said. “She's been amazing. She's been so sweet to me. She's been showing so much love throughout my whole processes of getting recruited — from getting recruited out of high school and now she's just showing so much love. And even the staff, they just always check on me, call me every day and make sure I'm just doing well.
“And I feel like that's very comforting, especially with me being kind of nervous with getting into the transfer portal and going somewhere else. They've just given me all the reassurance that I've been looking for.”
