Sole Williams reconnects with Brooke Wyckoff, excited to join new-look FSU

Brooke Wyckoff began recruiting Solѐ Williams years ago, early in her high school career. Williams picked Texas A&M and spent her first two seasons there before opting to enter the transfer portal.

A familiar name soon called.

“They were on it. Right when I got in the portal, they were on it,” Williams said in an interview with the Osceola. “And they showed a lot of love, which I really appreciated. Because I feel like throughout the whole process, they've been with me. No matter what with me going to a different school, they've always supported me. And just knowing that they have love and support for me, I feel like that always stayed in my mind, and I just really appreciated them for that.”

Williams visited FSU just days before the Final Four, sneaking in time with Wyckoff, the coaching staff and the Seminoles. She found a connection with Wyckoff — they're both Cincinnati natives — that was still there as well as a good friend in Sydney Bowles, who played at Texas A&M before transferring to FSU in the summer of 2024.

As it turned out, FSU would be Williams’ only visit.

“It was just Florida State,” Williams said. “And I feel like that was just the place for me, so I just made that decision.”

The 5-foot-9 Williams averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 2024-25 at Texas A&M. While shooting at the free-throw line is a strength (79.4 percent), she needs to improve her shooting from the floor (31.1 percent).

Williams was the 2023 player of the year in Ohio, averaging 20.5 points per game as a senior, and was the No. 51 player in the nation by espnW’s Hoopgurlz.

And Williams is an attractive option for the Seminoles, who will feature a new-look roster in 2025-26 after Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon graduated and Ta’Niya Latson transferred to South Carolina. The Seminoles need experienced transfers, with Williams and Texas Tech’s Jasmine Shavers leading the way.

While Shavers is transferring to FSU for her senior year, Williams has two years of eligibility to develop and grow.

“Coach Brooke, she took notice of that as well,” Williams said. “Just me being able to have two years is even better. That puts the cherry on top, being able to have two years. I feel like that gives me time to use this year to get used to the team, get used to the style of play, and then I have another year under my belt. And I'll be more experienced with her style of play. I think it's a good thing.”