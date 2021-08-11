South Carolina transfers Thomas, Robinson making impact for FSU

It's only been four days of preseason camp. And they've both been at Florida State for less than a year. But it's already quite noticeable what kind of impact South Carolina transfers Keir Thomas and Jammie Robinson are going to have on the Seminoles' defense in 2021. For a unit that was lacking in many areas one season ago, Florida State got two ready-made leaders from the transfer portal via one school. "Jammie brings a lot of juice, man," Thomas said after Wednesday's practice. "The kid is a 'dog.' He's going to compete every day. Keyshawn [Helton] came to me yesterday and said, 'I've got to go at Jammie every day. He gets the best out of me.' That's just the type of dude he is. That's the type of dude he's been since he stepped on campus at South Carolina." ***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Robinson isn't the shy type. He might be on a new team. He might have new coaches and new teammates. But the redshirt sophomore, who made the All-SEC Freshman team in 2019, is not the least bit hesitant to challenge FSU's receivers with physical play. Robinson showed some of that ability in the spring after enrolling at FSU in January. But he admitted on Wednesday that he can really let loose now that he's more familiar with the defense. "During the spring, it was kind of me just learning, figuring out nickel," Robinson said. "I got that down pat. And then the coaches, coming into the fall, wanted me to be more versatile. So ... I play dime, nickel, free and buck (safety). It's just being able to be versatile in the back end." *ALSO SEE: FULL UPDATES and highlights from the rest of Wednesday's practice Robinson, who played his prep football at Lee County High in south Georgia, has more than held his own in the 1-on-1 passing portions of practice so far in the preseason. And he also had an interception in 11-on-11 drills Monday. There were never any questions about Robinson's tackling ability. He racked up 75 stops this past season in 10 games and 62 the year before. Robinson's former teammate at South Carolina, Thomas, has been making flash plays as well. The senior defensive lineman missed all of the spring while rehabbing an injury, and these past four days have been his first four in a garnet uniform. Robinson said he remembers assuring their new teammates in the spring that Thomas would be a force once he got on the field. "I know when he gets back into full shape how unstoppable he can be," Robinson said. "I already know what he's going to do, so I'm used to it."