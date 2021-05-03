We'll break down how each position looks coming out of the spring, what the expectations are for the fall, which players will be key contributors, and whether the group is trending in the right direction.

Now that the dust has settled on the Florida State football team's 2021 spring practice, we're taking inventory of every position on the Seminoles' roster.

Projected Starters: Redshirt senior Devontay Love-Taylor, redshirt freshman Maurice Smith, redshirt freshman Robert Scott Jr., redshirt freshman Darius Washington and either senior Baveon Johnson or redshirt sophomore Dontae Lucas.

This starting five is difficult to predict because there are a number of variables at play. So let's start with the three spots we feel most confident about.

Maurice Smith is essentially a lock to start at center. He manned that position for nearly all of last season as a redshirt freshman, and he was clearly the best option again this spring. There was a noticeable drop-off whenever he wasn't in the lineup.

If healthy, Love-Taylor also is a sure thing. The grad transfer was the Seminoles' best and most versatile lineman last fall before going down with a season-ending injury in early November. He started games at both tackle positions and guard, and he could handle either of those again this fall. Love-Taylor missed all of spring practice but is expected to be back in action in 2021.

Robert Scott Jr. also should be back in the starting lineup at right tackle. He showed a lot of potential as a true freshman, and he continued to look like the best option at that position this spring.

The other two starting assignments are a little less predictable. Darius Washington is the returning starter at left tackle, and he could definitely end up back there again. But it's no secret that the Seminoles' coaches are trying to land a veteran tackle through the transfer portal. If that effort is successful, Washington will be challenged for that spot; he also could compete for a starting guard position.