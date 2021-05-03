 FSU offensive line making strides, but still needs depth and quality talent
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 07:38:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring exit interviews: FSU's offensive line improving, but how much?

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Now that the dust has settled on the Florida State football team's 2021 spring practice, we're taking inventory of every position on the Seminoles' roster.

We'll break down how each position looks coming out of the spring, what the expectations are for the fall, which players will be key contributors, and whether the group is trending in the right direction.

We continue the series today with the offensive line.

Earlier installments: Running back | Wide receiver

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2ZVZm83SkVHQmtzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Projected Starters: Redshirt senior Devontay Love-Taylor, redshirt freshman Maurice Smith, redshirt freshman Robert Scott Jr., redshirt freshman Darius Washington and either senior Baveon Johnson or redshirt sophomore Dontae Lucas.

This starting five is difficult to predict because there are a number of variables at play. So let's start with the three spots we feel most confident about.

Maurice Smith is essentially a lock to start at center. He manned that position for nearly all of last season as a redshirt freshman, and he was clearly the best option again this spring. There was a noticeable drop-off whenever he wasn't in the lineup.

If healthy, Love-Taylor also is a sure thing. The grad transfer was the Seminoles' best and most versatile lineman last fall before going down with a season-ending injury in early November. He started games at both tackle positions and guard, and he could handle either of those again this fall. Love-Taylor missed all of spring practice but is expected to be back in action in 2021.

Robert Scott Jr. also should be back in the starting lineup at right tackle. He showed a lot of potential as a true freshman, and he continued to look like the best option at that position this spring.

The other two starting assignments are a little less predictable. Darius Washington is the returning starter at left tackle, and he could definitely end up back there again. But it's no secret that the Seminoles' coaches are trying to land a veteran tackle through the transfer portal. If that effort is successful, Washington will be challenged for that spot; he also could compete for a starting guard position.

Left tackle Darius Washington (No. 76) should benefit greatly from a full year in the Seminoles' weight-training program.
Left tackle Darius Washington (No. 76) should benefit greatly from a full year in the Seminoles' weight-training program. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvc3ByaW5nLWV4aXQtaW50ZXJ2aWV3cy1mc3Utcy1vZmZl bnNpdmUtbGluZS1pbXByb3ZpbmctYnV0LWhvdy1tdWNoLSIKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZmbG9y aWRhc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzcHJpbmctZXhpdC1pbnRl cnZpZXdzLWZzdS1zLW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1saW5lLWltcHJvdmluZy1idXQtaG93 LW11Y2gtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwOTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK