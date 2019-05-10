Spring football is here, and Pinellas Park running back Lawrance Toafili couldn't be happier about it.

After spending the last few months thinking about the recruiting process and where he might play in college, the speedy tailback seems most comfortable when he's on the football field.

"Man it's a blessing," Toafili said. "I was excited to get back in pads. I love physicality."

Of course, if you watch Toafili carry the football in games, he often doesn't get to use that physicality because he's busy sprinting past from defenders. Unlike some running backs who move side-to-side in an effort to elude would-be tacklers, Toafili prefers to put one foot in the ground and head north and south.

"I feel like I have good vision, and I'm good at getting upfield quick," he said. "I think that's one of my strengths. It's the hardest to slow me down when I'm in the open field."

On the recruiting front, things are hot and heavy with several top programs pushing for Toafili. The list right now includes FSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida and many others.

When it comes to the Seminoles, the recent commitment of Largo High linebacker Jayion McCluster was definitely an attention-getter for Toafili. The two talented athletes have grown up playing with and against each other, and McCluster wasted no time trying to recruit his good friend to Tallahassee.

"The commitment caught me by surprise because I didn't know where he was going," Toafili said. "But right when he did it, he was on me with texts. He knows I feel the same about FSU, and he wants me to make it official. The relationship first started when I was 7. My dad and his dad were tight, and then my dad became the flag football coach, and we created a bond.

"He was the left running back and I was the right running back in the offense."

McCluster isn't the only FSU commit pushing for Toafili. Ace recruiter and class of 2020 "bell cow" Jeff Sims has made it clear that Toafili is a top target on his list.

"He's a cool dude," Toafili said. "That dude is all about FSU. He's always fired up, and he makes you feel comfortable with him. Everything is good with him."