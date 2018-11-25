Ticker
Stat Bomb: Breaking down the ugly numbers in FSU's loss to UF

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Passing Grade/Deondre Francois: 

This was Deondre Francois' worst overall grade (53.9%) and passing grade (48.7%) of the season. These were the worst grades for the FSU QB since the debacle at Louisville in 2016. Not sure it would have made a difference in the final outcome, but the decision to sit James Blackman is probably the most expensive redshirt in school history.

