Stat Bomb: Breaking down the ugly numbers in FSU's loss to UF
Passing Grade/Deondre Francois:
Sample of our Stat Bomb for Week 12. Full breakdown for Warchant.com subscribers
This was Deondre Francois' worst overall grade (53.9%) and passing grade (48.7%) of the season. These were the worst grades for the FSU QB since the debacle at Louisville in 2016. Not sure it would have made a difference in the final outcome, but the decision to sit James Blackman is probably the most expensive redshirt in school history.