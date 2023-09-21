Entering this weekend's showdown in Death Valley, there are far less questions around the Florida State offense than there are around Clemson's.

While the Seminoles' talent and experience across the offense is evident -- look no further than the 45 points FSU put up on then-No. 5 LSU back in Week 1 -- the Tigers have some lingering questions, especially in redshirt freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

One thing that is not a question about the Tigers, though, is that they have a talented backfield and are going to commit to the run. Even first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley hasn't changed that, realizing the running back talent he inherited with Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

In three games this season, Clemson has given this two-headed monster a combined 61 carries (Shipley has 36 while Mafah has 25). The pair already has a combined 391 rushing yards this season and each of them are averaging more than six yards per carry through games against Duke, Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic. Clemson's rush offense is 15th in the FBS in 2023.

"The versatility of Shipley is what makes him special. He can catch the ball. He can run the ball. He's tough. He's physical. We've seen him first-hand the last couple of years, really been an X factor in our game so we know that we're going to have to gear up," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of Clemson's star running back. "We've got to control him. The other back, Phil, he is really talented as well. Big, strong, tough-nosed running back, but if they get in the open field, they've got the speed to take it the distance."

In last year's game, which Clemson won 34-28 in Tallahassee, Shipley rushed for 121 yards on 20 carries, just over six yards per carry.

While Shipley is coming off a performance against FAU where he had just 38 rushing yards and showed visible frustration on the sideline in an argument with position coach C.J. Spiller, the Seminoles know from going up against him each of the last two years that he isn't to be taken lightly whatsoever.

"They've got a really good running back. I think he's done a really good job of just breaking tackles," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "He's aggressive, I think he's a really good pass-catcher. I know he probably hasn't had the success that he's wanted yet, but we've seen him at his best and he's a really good player."

Shipley is also dangerous as a receiving target, racking up 242 receiving yards last season — including six catches for 48 yards vs. FSU — and 58 receiving yards so far this season.

"They flare him out, they motion him out. They really try to get him the ball with tosses, counters," FSU linebacker Omar Graham Jr. said of Shipley. "They're really trying to get him the ball."